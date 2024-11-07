Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Supreme Court orders liquidation of Jet Airways, overturns NCLAT ruling; rejects JKC transfer – 10 things to know

Supreme Court orders liquidation of Jet Airways, overturns NCLAT ruling; rejects JKC transfer – 10 things to know

Shivangini

The Supreme Court ruled for Jet Airways' liquidation after JKC's failure to fulfil obligations, including financial commitments. This decision highlights issues with India's insolvency framework, especially regarding airline revivals, following the collapse of Go First.

Supreme Court overturns NCLAT ruling, orders liquidation of Jet Airways, rejects JKC transfer. 10 things to know

The Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways after finding the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium’s revival plan unfulfilled. The ruling ends years of legal battles, the airline's revival and raises concerns over India’s insolvency framework.

Top 10 things to know from the verdict

Supreme Court Orders Jet Airways’ Liquidation

The Supreme Court court found that the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) failed to meet key obligations in the resolution plan.

Failure to Fulfill Resolution Plan Conditions

JKC failed to inject the promised 350 crore in the first tranche, clear worker dues, and settle crucial airport fees, prompting the court to declare that liquidation was the only way for creditors to recover some of their dues.

Set Aside NCLAT’s March 2024 Ruling

The Supreme Court overturned the March 2024 order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which had upheld JKC’s control over the airline. The Court criticized NCLAT for not fully considering the facts and JKC’s non-compliance with the resolution plan.

Supreme Court Uses Article 142 for Liquidation

Citing its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court ruled for liquidation, stating that JKC's failure to fulfil its obligations left no viable path for the airline’s revival.

Lenders Lead the Appeal for Liquidation

The appeal for liquidation was led by lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), who argued that JKC's resolution plan was “unworkable" and that the consortium had not delivered on its commitments, resulting in financial losses.

Prolonged Legal Battle with Delays in Execution

Jet Airways, once India’s largest airline, went bankrupt in 2019. JKC’s plan to revive the airline faced significant delays, with legal battles dragging on for over five years and the resolution plan remaining largely unimplemented.

Concerns Over JKC’s Financial Contributions

Despite JKC’s initial promises, the consortium had only deposited 200 crore of the 350 crore required under the plan. The lenders also pointed out that JKC had failed to meet other critical obligations, including securing an air operator certificate and international rights.

Impact of Delays: 22 Crore Monthly Losses

The prolonged delays in reviving Jet Airways resulted in 22 crore in monthly losses for the airline due to the maintenance of its assets. Additionally, Jet Airways owed around 7,500 crore to its creditors, further complicating the situation.

Lenders Accuse JKC of Sabotaging Revival Efforts

The lenders accused JKC of intentionally stalling the airline’s revival, claiming that JKC's actions were designed to push the airline closer to liquidation to sell its assets rather than revive operations.

Broader Questions on India’s Insolvency Framework

The liquidation raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), especially in handling airline restructurings. This ruling follows the failure of another airline, Go First, which has also filed for liquidation, amplifying doubts over the viability of airline revival plans under the current framework.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
