Supreme Court prevents Byju’s-owned Aakash from diluting minority investors

  • It ordered the company not to implement a resolution to amend its Articles of Association that was passed at its extraordinary general meeting, and approach the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal instead.

Krishna Yadav
Published29 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju's. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Aakash Educational Services, a subsidiary of struggling edtech firm Byju’s, not to implement a resolution to amend its Articles of Association (AoA) that was passed at its extraordinary general meeting.

The proposed amendments allegedly sought to dilute the rights of minority shareholders, including Singapore VII Topco I Pte Ltd, owned by Blackstone, which holds a 6.97% stake in Aakash. Blackstone had alleged that its rights and interests were being violated.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar directed Aakash to approach the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) within seven days. The stay on implementing the EGM resolution will remain in effect until the NCLAT hears the appeal.

Also read: Fresh out of Byju's clutches, Great Learning turns over a new leaf

The order follows Blackstone’s appeal against a Karnataka High Court ruling on 25 November that allowed Aakash to proceed with the amendments despite opposition from minority shareholders. The Supreme Court clarified that the Karnataka High Court’s order would not interfere with the NCLAT’s decision-making process. Aakash assured the Supreme Court it would not pursue a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging an earlier National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order.

Case history

The dispute revolves around proposed amendments to Aakash’s AoA, first raised during an EGM. Minority shareholders including Blackstone filed a mismanagement and oppression petition with the NCLT, claiming the amendments violated their rights under a prior merger framework agreement (MFA). 

The investors argued that the proposed changes were aimed at diluting their stake in Aakash, a profitable entity that Byju’s acquired in 2021 for $1 billion. They contended that the struggling Byju’s relies heavily on Aakash for valuation and operational stability. They also raised concerns about the decision to allow Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to represent Think & Learn, Byju’s parent company, on Aakash’s board.

Also read: Why Byju's creditors have dragged its insolvency professional to court

Aakash countered these claims, arguing that the shareholders received their stakes as part of the MFA, which failed to materialise as planned, leaving the investors without any substantive rights in the company. It also said Think & Learn had initiated arbitration proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) over the issue.

On 20 November, the NCLT had restrained Aakash from implementing the proposed amendments, citing potential dilution of minority shareholder rights. However, Aakash challenged this order in the Karnataka High Court, which stayed the NCLT order and allowed the amendments to proceed. This prompted minority shareholders to approach the Supreme Court.

While Byju’s is grappling with financial challenges and currently under insolvency, Aakash has reportedly remained profitable due to its extensive network of physical outlets.

Share swap fell through

In April 2021, Byju’s acquired Aakash in a deal comprising 70% cash and 30% equity. Under the agreement, Aakash’s promoters—the Chaudhry family—and Blackstone were to receive shares of Think & Learn. However, the share-swap component faced obstacles as the Chaudhry family refused to swap their remaining stake, citing governance concerns, prompting Byju’s to issue a legal notice to Aakash’s founders.

Also read: Now, Qatar wealth fund goes after Byju Raveendran's personal assets

In 2023, Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, became the largest shareholder in Aakash after converting his $300 million investment into equity. Pai’s total investments of $500 million between 2022 and 2023 were intended to help Byju’s clear its debts and fund its operations. Pai reportedly holds 39% of Aakash, while Think & Learn owns 26%, Byju Raveendran 17%, and the Chaudhry family and Blackstone 10% and 8%, respectively. In March 2024, Think & Learn and Aakash withdrew their merger petition from the NCLT.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSupreme Court prevents Byju’s-owned Aakash from diluting minority investors

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.10
    03:51 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.95 (4.83%)

    Adani Power share price

    554.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-1.01%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.77%)

    GAIL India share price

    198.50
    03:54 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.84%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.50
    03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.05 (7.44%)

    Praj Industries share price

    823.10
    03:49 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    27.2 (3.42%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    566.70
    03:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    15.25 (2.77%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,955.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    58.55 (1.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    900.30
    03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -86.65 (-8.78%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    354.60
    03:56 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -19 (-5.09%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    2,889.80
    03:47 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -111.1 (-3.7%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    5,670.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -205.1 (-3.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    268.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    22.95 (9.34%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.50
    03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.05 (7.44%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    216.60
    03:40 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    12.3 (6.02%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    784.95
    03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    43.45 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.