Supreme Court rejects JioStar plea to halt CCI probe into abuse of dominance in Kerala TV market

NEW DELHI: In a setback for Reliance Industries Ltd–owned streaming platform JioStar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea seeking to halt the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) investigation into alleged abuse of dominance and discriminatory pricing in Kerala’s television distribution market.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta said the matter was at a preliminary stage and that the regulator should be allowed to proceed.

“Sorry, dismissed. Let the regulator investigate. It is only at a preliminary stage. It is only an investigation,” the bench observed while rejecting the plea.

JioStar had challenged a 3 December 2025 order of the Kerala High Court, which refused to stay the CCI probe and directed the regulator to complete its investigation within eight weeks.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Asianet Digital Network, a major cable and television distributor in Kerala. Asianet alleged that JioStar holds a dominant position in the state due to its control over popular Malayalam entertainment channels and exclusive broadcasting rights for major sporting events such as the IPL and international cricket.

According to Asianet, JioStar abused this dominance by offering preferential and discriminatory discounts to rival Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd (KCCL) while denying similar terms to other distributors. Under Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) rules, broadcasters can offer discounts of up to 35% and must follow a non-discriminatory pricing regime.

Asianet claimed that JioStar effectively granted discounts of over 50% to KCCL through separate marketing or promotional agreements, which it described as sham arrangements.

These agreements, Asianet said, allowed KCCL to obtain channels at much lower effective prices, enabling it to offer cheaper packages, attract subscribers and local cable operators, and gain market share, while Asianet had to pay higher rates for the same content.

In February 2022, the CCI formed a prima facie view that the allegations warranted investigation and directed its director general to conduct a detailed probe, noting that this did not amount to any finding of guilt.

JioStar had challenged the CCI order on jurisdictional grounds, arguing that pricing and contractual disputes in broadcasting fall under the Trai Act and the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, and accused Asianet of forum shopping. The CCI had countered that the Competition Act operates alongside sectoral regulation, and its mandate to examine abuse of market power is not ousted merely because the sector is regulated.

A single judge of the Kerala High Court in May 2025 upheld the CCI’s decision, a view later affirmed by a division bench on 3 December 2025. This prompted JioStar to approach the Supreme Court, which has now also declined to intervene, allowing the CCI investigation to continue within the eight-week timeframe set by the Kerala High Court.

JioStar was formed in November 2024 following the merger of Reliance’s media business with The Walt Disney Company’s India operations in an $8.5 billion deal, combining Viacom18 and JioCinema with Star India and Disney+ Hotstar. Reliance holds a controlling stake of about 63%, while Disney owns around 36.84%.