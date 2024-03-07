Supreme Court rejects JKC's plea challenging sale of Jet Airways aircraft to Ace Aviation
The court upheld the NCLAT’s decision that allowed the sale, saying it would benefit JKC by providing additional funds to clear lenders' dues and revive the airline.
New Delhi: The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for Jet Airways, has suffered a setback, with the Supreme Court having rejected its plea against the sale of three of the grounded airline’s aircraft to Malta-based Ace Aviation.