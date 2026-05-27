Supreme Court sets aside CCI’s ₹202 crore penalty on Amazon in Future Coupons case

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: In a major relief for e-commerce giant Amazon, the Supreme Court has set aside the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a ₹202 crore penalty on the company for allegedly failing to adequately disclose details of its acquisition of a 49% stake in Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL).
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta delivered the judgment, directing that any amount deposited by Amazon be refunded within eight weeks, along with 6% annual interest on the amount deposited.
“In the event the refund is not made within the aforesaid period of eight weeks, the amount remaining unpaid shall carry simple interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the expiry of eight weeks until the date of payment. All pending applications disposed of,” the court said while announcing the judgement.
Emails seeking comment from Amazon and the CCI remained unanswered till press time.
The dispute dates back to 2019, when Amazon invested ₹1,431 crore to acquire a 49% stake in FCPL, which in turn held a 9.82% stake in Future Retail.
In December 2021, the Competition Commission of India suspended its earlier approval for the transaction, saying Amazon had failed to disclose that the FCPL deal, the Future Retail shareholders’ agreement (FRL SHA), and related commercial agreements formed part of a “single integrated transaction”.
The regulator had also argued that Amazon made one set of representations before the CCI and another before a Singapore arbitration tribunal and courts. Before the CCI, Amazon had described the transaction largely as an investment in FCPL and its payments and loyalty business. Elsewhere, however, the company argued that its “strategic interest” lay in Future Retail’s retail assets and business network.
The CCI imposed a ₹200 crore penalty on 17 December 2021 for failure to notify the combination, along with an additional ₹2 crore fine for allegedly suppressing the true scope of the transaction.
Amazon challenged the order before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which in June 2022 upheld the regulator’s decision in a ruling by a two-member bench comprising Justice M. Venugopal and Justice Ashok Mishra.
Amazon had separately opposed Reliance Retail’s proposed ₹24,713 crore acquisition of Future Retail’s assets, a deal that was later called off. The company had argued that its 2019 transaction with FCPL gave it rights that were affected by the proposed sale.
In 2023, the apex court had granted interim relief to Amazon by staying the ₹202 crore penalty.
Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.
Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.
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