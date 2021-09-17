Supreme Court to review 2019 verdict in Adani Power case

The Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its 2019 judgment, which had upheld a decision of Adani Power (Mundra) to terminate the power purchase agreement (PPA) it had signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana issued notices on a curative petition filed by GUVNL after noting that the plea raises significant questions of law. Apart from Adani Power (Mundra), notices have also been issued to Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) and an NGO, Consumer Education and Research Society.

“We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our prima facie opinion, there are substantial questions of law raised in this curative petition, which require consideration," the court said on 16 September.

The bench, which also included justices Uday U. Lalit, A.M. Khanwilkar, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, has listed the matter for hearing in open court on 30 September.

In its July 2019 judgment, a three-judge bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, Gavai and Surya Kant underlined that Adani Power was justified in terminating the PPA as it could not get coal supply in time from the Naini block of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation. The court also allowed Adani to seek a compensatory rate for the electricity it had alternatively supplied to Gujarat from its Korba power project in Chhattisgarh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.