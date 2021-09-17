Supreme Court to review 2019 verdict in Adani Power case

In its July 2019 judgment, a three-judge bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, Gavai and Surya Kant underlined that Adani Power was justified in terminating the PPA as it could not get coal supply in time from the Naini block of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation. The court also allowed Adani to seek a compensatory rate for the electricity it had alternatively supplied to Gujarat from its Korba power project in Chhattisgarh.