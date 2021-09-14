Supreme Court upholds CGST Act’s provisions on ITC refund

The SC was called upon to decide the validity of Section 54(3) of the Act, which contained a provision for refund of unutilized input tax credit where the rate of tax on inputs is higher than the rate of tax on output supplies. A slew of pleas stated that Section 54(3) must be rendered as unconstitutional if it is to be interpreted as confining the refund only to input goods and not to input services. Further, they contended that Rule 89(5) of the Act must also be declared ultra vires in so far as it excludes tax on input services from the purview of the refund formula. The petitions added that the entire basket of the unutilized input tax credit, whether traceable to goods or services, is eligible for a refund. The cases had reached the SC following divergent views taken by the high courts of Gujarat and Madras in interpreting the legal provisions.

