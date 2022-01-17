MUMBAI: In a setback for Devas Multimedia, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on winding up of the media company.

The NCLAT had upheld a May 2021 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose.

The detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Devas has been in a legal dispute with the Indian Space Research Organisation's commercial branch, Antrix, for over ten years now. Antrix, the commercial arm of ISRO, had moved the NCLT for liquidation of Devas Multimedia alleging fraud.

Following the NCLT's order in Antrix's favour, Devas had filed an appeal with the NCLAT. The NCLAT also decided against Devas, prompting the company to file a petition with the apex court.

The NCLT order said, Devas Multimedia was formed with the fraudulent intent of colluding and conspiring with former Antrix Corp. officials to get bandwidth from the company through a 2005 agreement that was later cancelled by the government in 2011.

This order was upheld by the NCLAT.

While upholding the NCLT order, the NCLAT had said that Devas reached an arrangement with Antrix "through fraud, misrepresentation or suppression".

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s judgement, Nirav Shah, Partner, DSK Legal, said, “the winding up controversy has now been put to rest by this Supreme Court verdict. Now that the appointment of the liquidator has been confirmed, it will be interesting to see the fate of US proceedings which had been initiated by Devas against Antrix, which also has resulted in them going after various assets owned by Air India all over the world. It will be interesting to see what strategy the liquidator will adopt once he takes over this litigation against Antrix."

