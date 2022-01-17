Supreme Court upholds NCLAT order on winding up of Devas Multimedia

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s judgement, Nirav Shah, Partner, DSK Legal, said, “the winding up controversy has now been put to rest by this Supreme Court verdict. Now that the appointment of the liquidator has been confirmed, it will be interesting to see the fate of US proceedings which had been initiated by Devas against Antrix, which also has resulted in them going after various assets owned by Air India all over the world. It will be interesting to see what strategy the liquidator will adopt once he takes over this litigation against Antrix."

