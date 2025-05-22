Supreme Court's final AGR order silent on ‘no objection’ to govt aid for telcos
SummaryAn oral ‘no objection’ to government aid for telecom firms didn’t make it to the final written order. This could complicate Vodafone Idea’s chances of survival as it stares at ₹18,000 crore in annual payments.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed writ petitions by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel seeking relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, without referencing its earlier oral observation that it wouldn’t obstruct any government move to support the financially stressed telecom firms.