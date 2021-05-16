Supriya Lifescience files DRHP to raise 1,200 crore via IPO

Bulk drugs firm Supriya Lifescience Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹1,200 crore via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹1,000 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the lead managers of the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for capital expenditure requirements worth ₹85.38 crore. The company aims to expand its existing manufacturing facilities at its main plant at Lote, Maharashtra, and to continue investing in existing manufacturing technologies to build new capabilities to support the production of its portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The firm will also use ₹67 crore to repay debt from IPO proceeds. As of March 2021, the company's total outstanding borrowings amounted to ₹67.95 crore.

For fiscal year 2020, total income of the company was at ₹322.71 crore versus ₹285.86 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at ₹73.37 crore against ₹39.42 crore.

Supriya Lifescience is a key Indian manufacturer and supplier of APIs, with a focus on research and development. As of March 2021, the firm had niche product offerings of 39 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti- allergic.

