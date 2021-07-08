Amazon India on Thursday launched its first Digital Kendra in Gujarat's Surat under its initiative to digitise micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The centre was inaugurated by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who has expressed confidence that the initiative would prove beneficial for around 41,000 MSMEs operating in Surat city.

"I would like to congratulate Amazon India for having taken this initiative that will help equip MSMEs with the right knowledge, skills and support to benefit from technology adoption and e-commerce," said Rupani in his virtual address.

"This is even more important as MSMEs look at reviving and rebuilding their businesses from after the recent challenges. Initiatives like these have a multiplier effect in enabling our MSMEs to play a big role in taking India towards its vision of being a $5 trillion economy," he added.

Rupani also exuded confidence that the digital centre would open new avenues of opportunities for locally made handicrafts and other traditional products made by tribals.

On the occasion, Amazon India's country head Amit Agarwal informed the audience that the company has already digitised 25 lakh MSME units and helped in creating around 10 lakh employment opportunities in India till now.

"Last year at Smbhav, we had announced that Amazon will invest $1 billion in India to help digitize 10 million Indian MSMEs by 2025. And today, we take one more important step towards that goal as we open our first Amazon Digital Kendra in Surat," he said.

"This is an earnest endeavour to bring the right tools, support and services infrastructure closer to where MSMEs are based and help them benefit from e-commerce. Amazon Digital Kendra will help MSMEs grow their business with the adoption of technology and play an even more important role in the revival and growth of the Indian economy," added Agarwal.

Last year, at the inaugural Smbhav Summit, Amazon had announced three important commitments - to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs, enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million additional jobs in India between 2020 and 2025.

