OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Surat Metro: Sadbhav Engineering receives acceptance letter from GMRC
SEL-SPSCPL JV is a 74:26 percent joint venture between Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. (SEL) and S.P. Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd.
SEL-SPSCPL JV is a 74:26 percent joint venture between Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. (SEL) and S.P. Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd.

Surat Metro: Sadbhav Engineering receives acceptance letter from GMRC

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 01:11 PM IST Staff Writer

Sadbhav Engineering was declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project.

Sadbhav Engineering's joint venture firm on Tuesday received the letter of award from Gujarat Metro Rail Project for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth 780 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sadbhav Engineering was declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project. "We have been declared as lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd for construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct... and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail Project phase-1... in the name of SEL-SPSCPL Joint Venture," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE in December 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

SEL-SPSCPL JV is a 74:26 percent joint venture between Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. (SEL) and S.P. Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18 will virtually lay the foundation stone of Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad metro project which will link GIFT City campus and the state capital Gandhinagar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout