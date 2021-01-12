Surat Metro: Sadbhav Engineering receives acceptance letter from GMRC

Sadbhav Engineering's joint venture firm on Tuesday received the letter of award from Gujarat Metro Rail Project for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth ₹780 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sadbhav Engineering was declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project. "We have been declared as lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd for construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct... and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail Project phase-1... in the name of SEL-SPSCPL Joint Venture," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE in December 2020.

SEL-SPSCPL JV is a 74:26 percent joint venture between Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. (SEL) and S.P. Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18 will virtually lay the foundation stone of Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad metro project which will link GIFT City campus and the state capital Gandhinagar.

