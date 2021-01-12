Surat Metro: Sadbhav Engineering receives acceptance letter from GMRC

Sadbhav Engineering was declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project. "We have been declared as lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd for construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct... and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail Project phase-1... in the name of SEL-SPSCPL Joint Venture," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE in December 2020.