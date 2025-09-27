Surat-Bilimora section of Bullet Train project to become operational in 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Surat to Bilimora is the first section of the Bullet Train project that will become operational and several new technologies have been introduced into the work on the tracks.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw, who inspected the work of the station and track laying, said the first section of Surat to Bilimora will become operational in 2027.

"The first section of Bullet Train project that will become operational is Surat to Bilimora. I inspected the work of the station and track laying; this is really good progress. Several new technologies have been introduced into the work on tracks. These new technologies are unique for bullet train project. We will benefit from this in several other project in the country. If you look at the station, there is a speciality there, too. All trains will halt at Surat Station, there are two tracks at the side and two in the centre, there are two platforms here - one in Mumbai's direction and another in Ahmedabad's direction," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Advertisement

"There is a huge concourse in the centre...High-speed rail turnouts are very specially designed because when trains run at speeds of 320, 330, 340 km/hr and when two tracks are connecting, there should be no gap. So, I saw several new things...The first section of Surat to Bilimora will become operational in 2027," he added.

Surat is set to witness a major boost in growth and connectivity with the upcoming Bullet Train station. The station has been thoughtfully designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort and convenience. Soothing interiors, natural lighting through skylights, and well-ventilated platforms will ensure a calm and pleasant travel experience.

The station is equipped with modern passenger amenities like waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms and retail outlets. To make the movement across different levels, smooth and accessible for everyone, multiple lifts and escalators are being installed. Special attention has been given to the needs of elderly, differently abled and families with children. Passenger-friendly facilities like clear signages to guide passengers easily across concourse, platform and exit areas, including information kiosks and public announcement systems are being installed.

Advertisement

In addition to the passenger-centric features, the station will also provide seamless integration with other modes of transport.

A Multi-Modal Integration plan has been prepared in collaboration with Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) under project for Station Area Development along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (SMART). This will allow passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transport, ensuring smooth traffic flow around the station. Such connectivity will significantly reduce transition time, making travel faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone.

Located in Antroli village near to the Surat-Bardoli road, the station is well connected through multiple transport modes. BRTS Bus Stop is at a distance of 330 m; proposed Metro Station 280 m; Surat Railway Station 11 km; Surat City Bus Stand 10 km, Chalthan Railway Station 5 km and NH-48 is 5 km away.

Advertisement

Officials said the station blends comfort with sustainability integrating features of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) like rain water harvesting, low flow sanitary fixtures and eco-friendly paints. Wide openings and skylights allow natural light and ventilation across the platform and concourse, reducing dependence on artificial lighting during the day. The landscaping with plants and saplings will create a green and refreshing environment.

As the city is famous for its diamond industry, the concept for the design of facade and interiors of the station are an representation of a diamond facet. The structural work of the building is already completed and finishing activities like interiors, roofing, and station facilities are now in progress.

The salient features of the station include a 26.3-meter height and a 58,352 sq m built-up area.

Advertisement

India's first 508 km long Bullet Train corridor is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Out of 508 km, 323 km viaduct and 399 km pier work has been completed, 17 River bridges, five PSC (pre stressed concrete) and nine Steel bridges have been completed.

More than four lakh noise barriers have been installed along 210 km of stretch, 210 track km of track bed construction has been completed, more than 2100 OHE masts have been installed covering about 52 km of mainline viaduct, excavation work on seven mountain tunnels in Palghar district in progress and 5 km of NATM tunnel out of 21 km of tunnel between BKC and Shilphata (in Maharashtra) has been excavated.

Construction of Rolling Stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad is in progress. The superstructure work on all stations in Gujarat is at an advanced stage. (ANI)