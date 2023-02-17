Surf Excel becomes HUL’s first $1 billion brand
With this, Surf excel became one of the few brands in the entire consumer packaged goods sector in India to achieve this distinction, HUL said
New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Friday said its laundry detergent brand, Surf excel has crossed the $1 billion turnover mark, becoming the first brand in the company’s portfolio to cross the milestone.
