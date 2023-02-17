New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Friday said its laundry detergent brand, Surf excel has crossed the $1 billion turnover mark, becoming the first brand in the company’s portfolio to cross the milestone.

The move also marks the company’s dominance in the packed consumer goods market. With this, Surf excel became one of the few brands in the entire consumer packaged goods sector in India to achieve this distinction, the company said in a statement on Friday.

HUL is India’s largest pure-play packed consumer goods company with an annual revenue of ₹51,193.00 crore in fiscal.

“Purpose driven marketing, on-trend innovations and superior product quality have fuelled the brand’s journey to this milestone. The brand has developed a strong emotional resonance with consumers consistently building on the purpose of ‘Daag Acche Hain’ conveying the message that ‘if you get dirty while doing something good, then dirt is good’," the company said in a statement. 2022. With the establishment of the largest manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, Surf excel has further widened its manufacturing and distribution network.

HUL’s portfolio of home care products with brands such as Surf excel, Wheel and Vim reported a segment revenue of ₹16,578 crore in FY22. Over the years, Surf excel has leveraged Unilever’s expertise in R&D to design unique solutions for India and have deployed effectively across the country.

“Surf excel has not just addressed societal and parenting tensions through its communication, but has also led the innovation agenda in the category by being obsessed with emerging trends and consumer pain points. Surf excel has played a pioneering role by being the first to launch and scale up superior bar through proprietary technology, washing machine specialist products, detergent liquids, liquid capsules and stain removing sprays, thereby reshaping the market through premiumisation," said Deepak Subramanian, executive director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

In line with Unilever’s Clean Future strategy, Surf excel has also accelerated its sustainability journey with bottles in the liquids portfolio now being made from 50% recycled plastic. The product is designed using 100% biodegradable actives.