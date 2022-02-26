NEW DELHI : Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) detergent brand Surf Excel has launched its Holi campaign bolstering its 'Daag Achhe Hain' proposition. With the festival of colours fast approaching, Surf Excel , the firm said, wanted to keep people's inner child alive through the new commercial.

The campaign goes live across TV and outdoor media from 1st March and has been made by Carlos Creatives.

Prabha Narasimhan, executive director, home care for the company said, “This year we wanted to steer our ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ towards bringing the inner child within each of us to life, and experiencing the joy of child-like abandon. With our latest television campaign we aim to strike an emotional chord in a slice-of-life context that appeals to every adult. While the context in the film is that of Holi, the message is an all-pervasive one. We hope our consumers connect with it as much as we did while conceptualising it."

The campaign shows a young girl, including her aunt, in celebration along with other children. In the film, the child protagonist is playing with her friends with colours when she notices her aunt wanting to join, but is busy setting the table.

The protagonist insists that her aunt join them, but she moves away, saying it’s not her age to play like them. However, the girl covers herself with colours and hugs her aunt transferring the imprint as the message plays - “Jo Rang Bachpan Lautaye, Woh Rang Achhe Hain''.

The company said growing older comes with responsibilities, and it also comes with preconceived notions of acting one's age, and what they should or should not be doing, in order to fit into the propriety structures. However, people occasionally find themselves spontaneously reminded of the days of climbing trees, splashing in rain puddles, or hiding colours in our pockets to stealthily include someone into our Holi celebrations. It is moments of letting the inner child in spontaneous abandon that makes lives fuller.

According to ReportLinker, the India detergents market was valued at ₹42,827.4 crore in 2019 and is projected to reach ₹73,660.4 crore by 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027.

