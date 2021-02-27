NEW DELHI: Taking it's 'Daag Achhe Hain' (dirt is good) proposition forward, Surf Excel, a Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) brand, has launched a campaign celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, in the times of pandemic.

The campaign shows how the colours of Holi can bridge emotional distances and bring hearts closer, despite physical distancing.

The advertisement, titled, 'Rang Achhe Hain' shows a heartwarming gesture by an innocent boy who wishes to include his friend Rancho, an elderly neighbour, in the Holi celebrations. On realizing that Rancho cannot be included in the festivities like everyone else, he decides to have his own ingenious yet responsible celebration with Rancho.

The boy's ingenuity coupled with his empathy towards Rancho brings alive the true spirit of Holi, demonstrating that physical distance should not stand i9n the way of emotional connections.

"Addressing the emotional needs of the vulnerable segment of population... it (the ad) is a natural extension of our brand philosophy of ‘Daag achhe hain’, in which we have always shown children getting dirty while doing good deeds & demonstrating good values," said Prabha Narasimhan, executive director and VP – home care , South Asia, H.

The campaign will be live from 1March across TV, digital and outdoor media.

“The campaign continues to build on the theme of how 'Holi colours can bring people together'... The campaign reflects on how colours can be a medium for fostering emotional togetherness, even though there may be physical distance between us," said creative director Carlos Pereira.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via