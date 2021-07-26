Surge in travel expected during festive season starting Aug-Sept

“This has witnessed a strong uptick of over 50% in queries in merely a couple of days. While Indians typically travel home to be with family to celebrate festivals, this year pent-up demand appears to be driving appetite for destinations like Ladakh, Kashmir and Andamans, rather than home stations. Despite limited reopening of borders, Indians are keen to travel to Russia, Maldives, Mauritius, Egypt, and based on recent announcements on Covishield acceptance, to Switzerland and France too," said Rajeev Kale, president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India).

