Suriname’s New President Seen Staying Course on Oil-Driven Boom

(Bloomberg) -- Suriname will swear in its first female president after an usually complicated electoral process, with analysts saying investors have little to fear from a change in government in the newly oil-rich nation.

Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, who promised a more socially inclusive strategy, secured the top job after her National Democratic Party sealed a coalition agreement with five other parties. Together, that group adds 16 parliamentary seats to the 18 the NDP won in the May 25 vote, giving the bloc a strong majority in the 51-seat legislature.

While the alliance relegates the incumbent, pro-market Progressive Reform Party to the opposition, Geerlings-Simons is expected to stay the course as TotalEnergies SE prepares to pump the first oil from reserves estimated at 760 million barrels. The $4.5 billion economy is forecast to grow 3.2% this year and slowly edge up to near 4% by 2027 before a more than ten-fold surge once oil starts flowing.

“This is the golden goose. It’s the lifeline,” Winston Ramautarsing, an economist and independent consultant in Suriname, said in an interview. “They understand that. They will need the oil money so they will foster cooperation with Total and they will facilitate foreign investors.”

The small South American nation’s bonds have handed investors an 8% return this year, outperforming most emerging-market sovereign peers in a Bloomberg index. Dollar notes due in 2033 traded at 95.6 cents on the dollar Thursday, according to indicative pricing data.

An NDP spokesman confirmed the new administration will welcome investment from abroad while pushing for stronger local participation in the energy sector. The party of outgoing President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, which won 17 seats, conceded defeat but vowed to remain “determined and combative.”

Geerlings-Simons, a 71-year-old former parliamentary speaker, doesn’t differ much from Santokhi in her posture toward developing the oil sector, according to sociology professor Jack Menke.

The incoming president has committed to relying on professional advice and data from experts in the private sector, labor unions and non-governmental organizations to craft her plans, Menke said. The National Party of Suriname, which picked up six seats, will likely supply both the finance minister and head of the central bank. Veteran NPS lawmaker Gregory Rusland, a former natural resources minister, is expected to be named vice president.

“We don’t think there will be any problem,” said Menke, who teaches at Anton de Kom University in the capital of Paramaribo. “They are very professional people with integrity.”

Spending and Debt

While the NDP’s return revives memories of its controversial economic legacy under Desi Bouterse, the president-elect has emphasized fiscal discipline, saying the state must avoid chronic overspending.

Santokhi agreed to a bailout package backed by the International Monetary Fund after a sovereign default in 2020, and was hoping to negotiate a successor program. Ramautarsing, the economist, said Geerlings-Simons may attempt instead to restructure Suriname’s $2.9 billion debt.

“They will have to go to the IMF and the people that they borrowed from to talk about a second rescheduling because it is only after 2028 that we will be in a position to repay the debt,” Ramautarsing said.

To Barclays Capital Inc., all of the signals so far have been positive enough for the firm to recommend buying Suriname’s bonds. “A broad-based political coalition should provide sufficient checks and balances in economic policy,” strategist Jason Keene said Wednesday in a report to investors.

--With assistance from Zijia Song.

