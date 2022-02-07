Surprise USFDA inspections to return

“Foreign pharmaceutical facilities are awarded significant lead time between the time they are notified of a facility inspection and the time the inspections take place. Domestic facilities do not receive the same treatment, receiving little to no advance notice prior to a facility inspection," wrote Joni Ernst, junior US senator from Iowa. On 13 January, she introduced a bill, Creating Efficiency in Foreign Inspections Act, which seeks to move pharma units back to the US to strengthen the supply chain. Over 40% of generic drugs for the US is imported from India and China, which is a also a major source of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in manufacturing drugs.

