Survey makes a case for pursuing a strong countercyclical fiscal policy

The Economic Survey is a statutory scorecard of the economy for the year gone by. It also customarily has pointers to the government’s thinking about future economic policy. Will it be aggressive about disinvestment? Will there be substantive labour market reforms in the coming year? By examining and parsing what is stated and unstated in the document, one can divine the priorities for the forthcoming Union budget, which will be presented on Monday. In recent years, the survey’s contents, especially the early chapters, are increasingly supposed to bear the imprimatur of its principal author, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry. This year’s survey too, especially the first volume, surely indicates the preferences and policy favourites of its principal author Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Both the volumes of the survey have 10 chapters each.