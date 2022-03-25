Suryoday Small Finance Bank gets A1+ ratings from ICRA

“The ratings also factor in the bank’s strong liquidity profile and financial flexibility. SSFB maintained high on-book liquidity in FY2021 and 9M FY2022. Also, its liquidity coverage ratio of 223% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was well above the regulatory requirement of 100%. SSFB has access to funding from financial institutions (FIs), which further supports its liquidity profile. It has also raised funds under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) scheme in 9M FY2022," the bank said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}