Sushant Dash to take over as new Tata Starbucks chief

Tata Starbucks on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sushant Dash as the coffee chain’s new chief executive officer in India effective from 1 May.

“Sushant Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021 and take over as CEO on May 1, 2021," Tata Consumer Products said in a media statement. Dash becomes the fourth CEO to manage the chain’s business since it first opened doors to upmarket Indian consumers in October 2012. Dash replaces current chief executive at the coffee chain—Navin Gurnaney, who is stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside of the company.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50–50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

It currently operates 216 stores in India across 17 cities.

Dash was part of the core team that opened the first Tata Starbucks store in India and was directly responsible for the strategy and marketing of the Starbucks brand in the country, the company said.

He is currently president, packaged beverages business, India, Bangladesh, and Middle East at Tata Consumer Products overseeing a range of the company’s packaged drinks and tea businesses. Tata Consumer Products sells brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Himalayan among others.

The outgoing CEO Gurnaney was preceded by Sumi Ghosh as the head of the coffee retailer. Avani Davda was the first head of the coffee chain in India.

