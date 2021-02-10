Sushant Dash to take over as new Tata Starbucks chief

“Sushant Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021 and take over as CEO on May 1, 2021," Tata Consumer Products said in a media statement. Dash becomes the fourth CEO to manage the chain’s business since it first opened doors to upmarket Indian consumers in October 2012. Dash replaces current chief executive at the coffee chain—Navin Gurnaney, who is stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}