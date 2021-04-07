Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Suspected China hack of Microsoft shows signs of prior reconnaissance

Suspected China hack of Microsoft shows signs of prior reconnaissance

Premium
Microsoft and other security companies have publicly linked the Exchange Server attack to groups believed to be based in China
5 min read . 11:00 PM IST Dustin Volz,Robert McMillan, The Wall Street Journal

Investigators suspect personal data taken in earlier huge hacks or scraped off social-media sites aided breach of Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft Corp. and US government officials are still working to understand how a network of suspected Chinese hacking groups carried out an unusually indiscriminate and far-reaching cyberattack on Microsoft email software, more than a month after the discovery of an operation that rendered hundreds of thousands of small businesses, schools and other organizations vulnerable to intrusion.

A leading theory has emerged in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter: The suspected Chinese hackers mined troves of personal information acquired beforehand to carry out the attack.

