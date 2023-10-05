Sustainability enters KRAs of consumer companies
Large consumer firms in India are advancing sustainability goals among their workforce and management.
New Delhi: Large consumer firms in India such as Nestlé, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) are advancing sustainability goals among their workforce and management, and seeking out middle- and senior-level executives skilled in various sustainability aspects. Alongside, they are also implementing various steps to reduce their carbon footprint, companies and recruiters said.