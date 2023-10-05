Sustainability enters KRAs of consumer companies

New Delhi: Large consumer firms in India such as Nestlé, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) are advancing sustainability goals among their workforce and management, and seeking out middle- and senior-level executives skilled in various sustainability aspects. Alongside, they are also implementing various steps to reduce their carbon footprint, companies and recruiters said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are hunting for board members in consumer companies who have worked in sustainability and the hunt includes academicians. They are mainly based out of Europe and will have to guide the firm from products to packaging," said a partner at one of the leading search firms in India.

Sustainability is part of roles and responsibility at P&G India. This applies to employees across plants and offices, as well as functions across brand, sales, purchases and research and development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P&G India has groomed in-house sustainability champions, essentially existing employees who have acquired necessarily skills in this respect, with sustainability measures among their core deliverables. “These employees lead efforts across the science-based focus pillars of climate, waste, water and nature as a key responsibility, and drive us towards our overall sustainability goals of Ambition 2030, and net zero by 2040," said Srinivas P.M., head of human resources at P&G India. “At P&G, our people share our passion to be a force for good, and lead our citizenship efforts across the focus pillars of community impact, equality and inclusion, as well as environmental sustainability, and this becomes a part of their contributions at P&G."

Packaged foods company Nestlé India said it ensures sustainability is integrated into business operations. Globally, the company is working hard to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. Its human-resource initiatives encourage employees to embrace sustainability at its office and factories. “Priority is given to ensuring environmental friendly practices are implemented at all locations. These include reduction in power consumption, optimal water usage, eliminating excess use of paper and using eco-friendly products," a company spokesperson said.

“Through our Governance Council, we provide oversight, direction, and support on sustainability on pillars such as sustainable sourcing, sustainable packaging, manufacturing and logistics, brands, advocacy and communications. The council is headed by the chairman and managing director of the company. We have team members from different function contribute to sustainable practices across four pillars," the spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HUL has integrated sustainability strategy into operations, brands and value chain. “We are reducing the use of single-use plastics in our packaging, enabling equity, diversity and inclusion through our hiring practices, reducing emissions in our manufacturing, driving water conservation through the Hindustan Unilever Foundation, and driving our living wage agenda gradually across our value chain. These goals are embedded in the KRAs of our supply chain, procurement, brand and HR teams," the spokesperson said.

Recruiters said the concept is still nascent, and is yet to percolate to the lower management. “Sustainability efforts are currently propelled more by investor initiatives than by consumer demand. However, as awareness of climate change grows and its connection to corporate practices and offerings becomes more apparent, consumers may increasingly factor sustainability into their purchasing decisions," said Kartik Narayan, chief executive, staffing for TeamLease Services.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!