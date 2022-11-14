Sustainability financing for SMEs set to take off

A statement from DBS Bank said quoting a survey conducted by the bank and Bloomberg Media Studios in August that SMEs in India led their regional counterparts in Asia, with more than nine in ten rating ESG as a high priority for their business. The survey found that SMEs in India contend that an ESG practice could increase their competitive edge and boost the company’s reputation. While ESG frameworks help businesses shape their sustainability decisions and transparently report progress, they also represent a commitment to making a company more socially responsible, the statement said.