SustVest is a sustainable Investment platform that allows retail investors to invest in fractional ownership of renewable energy projects like solar or EV
Gurgaon-based SustVest, a sustainable Investment platform that allows retail investors to invest in fractional ownership of renewable energy projects like solar or EV, recently raised a fund of $160,000 USD from Angel Investors. The funding was led by Paurush Sonkar, Founder CEO, Stallions Capital, Balaji Vaidyanathan, and Sandeep Shetty, Seasoned Early stage investors.
The investment shall be utilized for product development, marketing and enhancing the brand in the market which will further allow the brand to provide the best in class sustainable platform in the Indian region, the company said in the release.
Established in 2018 by 22-year-old BITS Pilani alumnus Hardik Bhatia, Sustvest is an investment platform that allows investors to invest in fractional ownership of clean energy assets like Solar or EVs with a ticket size as low as ₹5000, compared to other companies where the minimum ticket size is as high as 1 cr for commercial solar projects.
The investors can enjoy up to 15% per annum return from the income generated by the project. Investors shall hold digital ownership of these solar/EV assets, which are then leased to consumers who pay monthly rental, which is distributed proportionally to investors of the projects.
“We have introduced an alternate investment platform that will not only provide the high returns and low risks to investors but will also positively impact the environment. Today, the investors are betting on renewables and investing via green stocks like Adani green, etc. This is not a direct investment but they are investing in a company that sets up solar projects. In the next 6 months, we aim to onboard over 5000 Investors and have over 10Cr worth of Assets under management. We will be introducing new assets like greenhouses, small hydro and wind projects as we move," said Hardik Bhatia, Co-founder, SustVest.