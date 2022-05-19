“We have introduced an alternate investment platform that will not only provide the high returns and low risks to investors but will also positively impact the environment. Today, the investors are betting on renewables and investing via green stocks like Adani green, etc. This is not a direct investment but they are investing in a company that sets up solar projects. In the next 6 months, we aim to onboard over 5000 Investors and have over 10Cr worth of Assets under management. We will be introducing new assets like greenhouses, small hydro and wind projects as we move," said Hardik Bhatia, Co-founder, SustVest.