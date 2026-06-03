Suzlon’s next growth bet: solar, batteries with a tight grip on capital

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy Ltd has announced an ambitious albeit capital light diversification plan that would see the manufacturer and developer of wind power plants diversify into becoming a one-stop provider of renewable energy services across wind, solar, and batteries.
The wind energy pioneer is now pitching itself as an end-to-end service provider right from the stage of identifying suitable land for renewable energy project to securing the land and permits, project construction, getting grid connectivity, and handling maintenance thereafter for the lifetime of the project. It also wants to get into battery pack assembly for battery energy storage systems (BESS).
However, the company will stop short of making solar panels, where it feels the market is too crowded. Neither will it manufacture the cells that go into battery packs for BESS.