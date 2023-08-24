Suzlon bags 31.5MW wind energy project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning, and also will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services
New Delhi: Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the development of a 31.5-MW wind energy project.
