Suzlon bags 31.5MW wind energy project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure

New Delhi: Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the development of a 31.5-MW wind energy project.

"Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services," the company said in a statement.

The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024, it added.

The company will install 15 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“We are delighted to announce our second order with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. The Power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

"We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon's 'Made-in-India' products which complement our ideology of supporting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. We look forward to creating many landmark renewable energy projects in the future with a focus on increasing adoption of renewable energy in India," said Anand Lahoti, founder and chief executive officer, Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited.