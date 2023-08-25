Suzlon bags order for 201.6 MW wind energy project

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Friday announced that it has bagged a large order for a 201.6 MW wind energy project from Teq Green Power XI, a part of O2 Power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning," the company said in a statement.

The company will also provide operation and maintenance services post-commissioning, it added.

“We are delighted to welcome Teq Green Power XI Private Limited, part of O2 Power Private Limited, as our esteemed customer through this project. As corporate India embraces renewable energy and India’s ambitions to be carbon neutral, we are committed to partnering with them every step of the way. With an extremely conducive policy environment, this order from Teq Green Power XI Private Limited is a testament of India Inc.’s commitment to building a sustainable India," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said.

"The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage evolution of our proven technology, customized for the Indian wind regime and 3.15 MW is one of the largest wind turbines in the country today," he added.

"With increasing commitment to renewables and rising demand, it is heartening to see more customers joining the Suzlon family... This order demonstrates the trust that customers have in Suzlon's expertise as well as our 3 MW series of products," J.P. Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said

"We believe that our 3 MW series will be a true game changer for the sector to accelerate and scale up wind energy installations in the country in line with our national targets of 500 GW non-fossil fuel installations by 2030," he added.

This project will enable O2 Power to provide electricity to 1.66 lakh households and curb 6.55 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.