Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday announced a leadership rejig with an eye on expansion, as long-time chief executive J.P. Chalasani moved on to oversee the group's newer projects and a former top executive from the Adani Group stepped into his shoes.
Suzlon Energy rejigs top deck with an eye on growth, diversification
SummaryNew CEO Ajay Kapur has taken charge at Suzlon as the company reshuffles leadership to power its next growth cycle. With long-time chief J.P. Chalasani moving to steer diversification, the now net cash-positive wind major is scaling installations and expanding into project development.
