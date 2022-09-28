Suzlon Energy’s rights issue to raise ₹1,200 crore opens on 11 Oct1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:55 PM IST
The company will issue up to 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares for cash, at a price of ₹5 per rights equity share
New Delhi: Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday announced the opening of its ₹1,200 crore rights issue on 11 October, the company said in a statement.