Suzlon Energy’s rights issue to raise 1,200 crore opens on 11 Oct

The company will issue up to 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares for cash, at a price of ₹5 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹3 per rights equity share) aggregating up to ₹1,200 crore on a rights basis to its eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of five rights equity shares for every 21 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders on the record date, that is on Tuesday, 4 October.