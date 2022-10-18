Suzlon Energy secures 48.3 MW wind power contract from Adani Green Energy

Suzlon Energy secures 48.3 MW wind power contract from Adani Green Energy1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
- This order is a repeat order from Adani Green Energy Ltd. and is in addition to the existing order of 226.8 MW
Suzlon Energy, a renewable energy solutions provider on Tuesday said that it has secured an order to develop 48.3 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy Ltd.
The company will install 23 units of their wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Mandvi, Kutch Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2023
"This order is a repeat order from Adani Green Energy Ltd. and is in addition to the existing order of 226.8 MW as announced on 13th August 2021," said Suzlon Energy in its regulatory filing.
Suzlon Energy did not specify the monetary value of the order.
Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. The company will also offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.
“We are delighted that Adani Green Energy Ltd has reaffirmed their trust in us for the additional order for their Wind Energy Project in Mandvi. It is always a privilege to partner with India’s leading IPP in their pursuit to power our nation with green energy," said Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.
“We believe that Suzlon is an evident choice for our stakeholders and customers because our products are customized for a variety of Indian wind regimes backed by our service offerings. In our pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Suzlon wind turbines typically have 70%-80% domestic content and are manufactured in India through a thriving domestic value chain," said Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group
Suzlon Energy's shares advanced 3.35 per cent percent following the announcement of order to ₹7.72 per share on BSE. The market capitalisation of Suzlon Energy rose to ₹7,836 crore.