Suzlon Energy secures order of 144.9 MW from Aditya Birla Group

Suzlon Energy secures order of 144.9 MW from Aditya Birla Group1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
Suzlon Energy on Tuesday said that it has secured order for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for Aditya Birla Group.
Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (wind Ttrbines) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.
The project is located in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
“It is a matter of pride to announce our order with Aditya Birla Group. The confidence of our customers in us as a wind energy expert is very important to us. I am hopeful that we will continue to enjoy the goodwill of our customers and partners and fulfil their expectations going forward," said, Vinod R Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Suzlon Group.
Suzlon Energy's rights issue worth Rs1,200 crore has opened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Under rights issue, fresh equity shares are offered by a company to those who are existing shareholders. Further, these existing shareholders get the right to buy fresh shares using their 'Rights Entitlement'. The closing date for the rights issue is set on October 20, 2022.
The company will issue up to 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares for cash at a price of ₹5 per share (including a premium of ₹3 per rights equity share) aggregating to ₹1,200 crore.
Suzlon promoters and promoter group have confirmed their participation and they will be fully subscribing to the extent of their rights entitlement.
Suzlon Energy Ltd's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Himanshu Mody on Tuesday said that the company would be able to pare its debt by ₹583.5 crore, if its rights issue worth ₹1,200, that has been launched on October 11, 2022, gets fully subscribed.