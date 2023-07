Suzlon Energy on Tuesday announced that company's board of directors would consider a proposal to raise capital on 7 July.

The company said that the raising of capital would be ‘by way of one or more or combination of permissible methods’.

In a BSE filing, Suzlon Energy said, “This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 7th July 2023 to consider and approve: 1. Capital raising by way of one or more or combination of permissible methods; 2. Seeking approval of the shareholders, if required."

On Tuesday, the company's scrip ended 8.96 per cent up at Rs18.37 on BSE.

Suzlon Energy share price has been in uptrend for the last one and half months and the energy stock has risen from around ₹8.20 to ₹18.37 apiece levels, delivering more than 100 per cent return in this time. In last one month, this share has risen from around ₹11 to ₹16.80 apiexe levels, logging near 50 per cent rise in this period. However, ICICI Securities seems more upside in Suzlon Energy shares.

Giving 'buy' tag to Suzlon Energy shares, the brokerage said, "The Indian power grid needs more wind in its mix. The need to enhance wind capacity addition (post subdued activity in the recent past) has finally dawned upon the stakeholders. Grids are looking for a solution to meet demand effectively while containing carbon emissions. The supply of renewables can be increased by setting up a mix of wind, solar and battery storage capacities. Optimal solutions for the grid to meet demand by using renewables includes higher wind in the mix (of ~8GW per annum) led by the complementary nature of generation and cost curves of the wind."

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon posted a consolidated net profit of ₹319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹205.52 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income from operation dipped to ₹1,699.96 crore in the quarter from ₹2,478.73 crore a year ago.

The total expenses of the company also declined to ₹1,628.39 crore in the quarter from ₹2,511.70 crore.

It has also posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,887.29 crore for the full fiscal 2022-23. It had reported a net loss of ₹176.55 crore in 2021-22.

