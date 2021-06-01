MUMBAI: Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has received an order for developing a 252 MW wind power project from CLP India.

The company will install 120 units of S120-140 million wind turbine generators with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon said in a notice to the exchanges.

The project is located in Sidhpur, Gujarat, and is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

“This is the first big order that we have announced post our debt restructuring closure in line with our plans to restart business operations and lead the Indian Wind Energy market from the front. We are seeing an increased interest from all our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in renewable energy" said Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group, said.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 1.83 lakhs households and curb 8.28 lakhs tonnes of carbon emissions per year, according to release.

Shares of Suzlon on today closed at Rs5.92 apiece on the BSE, up 3.4% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex closed flat at 51934.88 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.