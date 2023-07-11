Hello User
Suzlon bags 47.6MW wind energy project from KP Group in Gujarat

Suzlon bags 47.6MW wind energy project from KP Group in Gujarat

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM IST Saurav Anand

Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines and supervise execution and commissioning of the project.

The project, located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in 2024. (File photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has bagged order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project, located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in 2024. A project of this size can provide electricity to 36,000 households and curb 1.42 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year, it added.

“Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise execution and commissioning of the project. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning," the company said.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group said, ‘’The power generated from this project will serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, which is a key segment to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India. Suzlon is committed to partner with increasing number of Indian industries, driving them toward their net-zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy.‘’

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80-90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, chairman and managing director, KP Group said, “This project is in line with our goal to unlock India’s renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors. As India’s leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us. We have had a long and fruitful association with Suzlon in the past using their cost-effective Made-in-India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.“

11 Jul 2023
