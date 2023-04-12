Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Suzlon group will work on the 50 MW wind project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, said the company in its stock filing. The company shares were up by 0.61 per cent in intraday trading on BSE on Wednesday
Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×