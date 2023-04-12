Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST PTI
Suzlon Windmill power generation in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan Photograph by MINT

Suzlon group will work on the 50 MW wind project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, said the company in its stock filing. The company shares were up by 0.61 per cent in intraday trading on BSE on Wednesday

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, it added.

The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, it added.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning.

ALso Read: JP Chalasani appointed as the new Suzlon CEO, after Ashwani Kumar's resignation

ALso Read: JP Chalasani appointed as the new Suzlon CEO, after Ashwani Kumar's resignation

This order is part of the bid won from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) by Sembcorp, the statement said.

This order is part of the bid won from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) by Sembcorp, the statement said.

"We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will assist Indian Railways to become a net-zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade thereby contributing to a sustainable India.

"We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will assist Indian Railways to become a net-zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade thereby contributing to a sustainable India.

Also Read: ‘India likely to have added over 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY23’

Also Read: ‘India likely to have added over 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY23’

"With 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, our company is well positioned to contribute to India's fight against "climate emergency" with a focus on renewable energy," said JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group.

"With 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, our company is well positioned to contribute to India's fight against "climate emergency" with a focus on renewable energy," said JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group.

Sembcorp India is a leading renewables player, with generation assets across 13 states and presence across 18 states.

Sembcorp India is a leading renewables player, with generation assets across 13 states and presence across 18 states.

Sembcorp Green Infra, the company's renewable energy subsidiary has a portfolio of more than 3 GW of wind and solar energy in India.

Sembcorp Green Infra, the company's renewable energy subsidiary has a portfolio of more than 3 GW of wind and solar energy in India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP