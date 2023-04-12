Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

02:15 PM IST

PTI

Suzlon Windmill power generation in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan Photograph by MINT

Suzlon group will work on the 50 MW wind project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, said the company in its stock filing. The company shares were up by 0.61 per cent in intraday trading on BSE on Wednesday