Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp
1 min read.02:15 PM ISTPTI
Suzlon group will work on the 50 MW wind project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, said the company in its stock filing. The company shares were up by 0.61 per cent in intraday trading on BSE on Wednesday
Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.
As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.
The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, it added.
Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning.
"With 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, our company is well positioned to contribute to India's fight against "climate emergency" with a focus on renewable energy," said JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group.
Sembcorp India is a leading renewables player, with generation assets across 13 states and presence across 18 states.
Sembcorp Green Infra, the company's renewable energy subsidiary has a portfolio of more than 3 GW of wind and solar energy in India.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.