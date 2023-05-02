Suzlon secures 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:12 PM IST
The project will comprise 22 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 3.15 MW, and is slated for completion in 2024.
New Delhi: India’s renewable energy giant, Suzlon Group, has secured its second order for the 3 MW product series, inking a deal with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited for a 69.3 MW wind power project in Gujarat.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×