Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Suzlon secures 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon secures 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Saurav Anand
Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply the turbines, oversee erection and commissioning, and provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-completion. (File photo: BLOOMBERG)

The project will comprise 22 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 3.15 MW, and is slated for completion in 2024.

New Delhi: India’s renewable energy giant, Suzlon Group, has secured its second order for the 3 MW product series, inking a deal with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited for a 69.3 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

New Delhi: India’s renewable energy giant, Suzlon Group, has secured its second order for the 3 MW product series, inking a deal with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited for a 69.3 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

The project, set in Surendra Nagar district, will comprise 22 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 3.15 MW, and is slated for completion in 2024.

The project, set in Surendra Nagar district, will comprise 22 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 3.15 MW, and is slated for completion in 2024.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This marks the maiden order for Suzlon’s largest turbine, the S144-140m with a 3.15 MW rating, in the 3 MW series. Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply the turbines, oversee erection and commissioning, and provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-completion.

“We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series," said JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group. “Suzlon is committed to serving our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. We look forward to a continued partnership with Juniper Green Energy in their journey towards a greener India."

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, said “Suzlon is closely aligned to the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, Made in India, renewable energy solutions," he added.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.