Suzlon promoters pledge to subscribe their entire contribution in rights issue

MUMBAI: The promoter group of Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd on Monday re-confirmed its participation in the upcoming ₹1,200 crore rights issue of the company, following the demise of its founder and chairman Tulsi Tanti.
Suzlon’s founder chairman and managing director Tulsi Tanti died due to cardiac arrest on the evening of 1 October. Tanti is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.
In a stock exchange filing on Monday, the Suzlon promoter group said they will subscribe to the full extent of their portion of the rights issue.
“In continuation to the announcement dated 2nd October 2022, the promoters and the promoter group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. Accordingly, the Company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated 28th September 2022 (“LOF"). An addendum to the LOF (letter of offer) will follow in due course," the stock exchange filing said.
Suzlon’s proposed ₹1,200 crore rights issue opens on 11 October.
The company will issue up to 2.4 billion partly paid-up shares for cash, at a price of ₹5 per rights equity share aggregating up to ₹1,200 crore to its eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 5 rights equity shares for every 21 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders on the record date of 4 October. The last date of on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is 14 October.
The right issue will close on 20 October.
The funds raised through the rights issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.
At 11 AM, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading at Rs8.08 apiece on the BSE, up 1%.