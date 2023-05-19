New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Friday said it has secured a 69 MW wind energy project from the Indian subsidiary of Nordic Energy Company. This order marks the fourth within a month for Suzlon’s new 3 MW series.

The company, however, didn’t disclose the value of the order.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW. The project, located in Karnataka, is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

The S144-140m model from the new 3 MW series has been chosen for this project, demonstrating the confidence placed in Suzlon’s technology and expertise. In addition to supplying the wind turbines and overseeing project supervision and commissioning, Suzlon will also provide post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

“At Suzlon, we take great pride that a leading Nordic Energy Company with a proven global track record in renewable energy has placed their trust in Suzlon for their first wind energy project outside of Europe," JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.

Once operational, this sizable wind power project has the potential to provide electricity to approximately 56 thousand households and reduce approximately 2.24 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to India’s sustainable development goals.