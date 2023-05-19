Suzlon secures 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy’s Indian subsidiary1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW. The project, located in Karnataka, is expected to be commissioned in 2024
New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Friday said it has secured a 69 MW wind energy project from the Indian subsidiary of Nordic Energy Company. This order marks the fourth within a month for Suzlon’s new 3 MW series.
