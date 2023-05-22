New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Monday said it has secured a “significant" order for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Serentica Renewables, a platform dedicated to decarbonization and driving the energy transition for energy-intensive industries.

The order entails the installation of 68 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW, for Serentica’s upcoming 204 MW wind power project in Koppal, Karnataka. The project is slated for commissioning in early 2024.

This marks the fifth order in less than a month for Suzlon’s 3 MW series, solidifying its position in the market. The company didn’t disclose the value of the order.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will be responsible for equipment supply, including the wind turbines, as well as project execution, encompassing erection and commissioning. Additionally, the company will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services once the project is operational.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, expressed his delight in partnering with corporate India as it forges ahead on its energy transition journey, supported by a conducive policy environment.

Tanti stated, “This order from industrial decarbonization player, Serentica Renewables, is a testament to India Inc.‘s commitment to our nation’s net-zero ambitions. The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage evolution of our proven technology, customized for the Indian wind regime. This technology platform will play a critical role in accelerating the pace of wind energy installations in India to power the sustainable growth of the country. Suzlon remains committed to an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and building a better world for our future generations."

Pratik Agarwal, Director of Serentica Renewables, emphasized the significance of the partnership with Suzlon for their renewable energy project in Karnataka, highlighting it as a milestone in their industrial decarbonization journey.

“Clean energy generated by this wind park will play a massive role in providing reliable and quality green power to our industrial customers, while contributing greatly to India’s energy transition goal of 500GW by 2030," he said.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer of Suzlon Group, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s first order from Serentica Renewables, noting the trust placed in Suzlon’s expertise and their 3 MW series of products.

Chalasani highlighted the significance of the order, as the electricity generated from the project would power India’s industrial powerhouses. He reaffirmed Suzlon’s commitment to serving Indian industries with green renewable power, catalyzing the nation’s economic growth while fulfilling their net-zero targets.

Once operational, this sizable wind power project has the potential to provide electricity to approximately 168 thousand households and reduce approximately 6.63 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to India’s sustainable development goals.