Suzlon bags ‘significant’ order from Serentica Renewables1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 02:11 PM IST
The order entails the installation of 68 wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW, for Serentica’s upcoming 204 MW wind power project in Koppal, Karnataka.
New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Monday said it has secured a “significant" order for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Serentica Renewables, a platform dedicated to decarbonization and driving the energy transition for energy-intensive industries.
